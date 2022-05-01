A series of free caregiver classes will meet virtually every Wednesday for six weeks beginning May 11 and running through June 15.
Due to the changing times, the classes will only be offered online. Internet access is required. When you call to pre-register, a support team will provide orientation and training to answer any questions and guide you to successful participation in the class. This new format means you can participate from the safety of your home.
Afternoon and evening classes are offered
afternoons from 3 – 4:30 p.m.
evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers gives caregivers the skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. By taking care of your own health and well-being, you become a better caregiver.
Valuable information and personal sharing time benefit anyone who is caring for an older adult - family member, neighbor or friend whether they are living nearby or across the country.
Class size is limited, and registration is required. For information, call Char Luther, 541-297-9256 or email charluther@gmail.com with Caregiver in subject line.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is provided as a service of the Area Agency on Aging, a service of South Coast Business Employment Corporation.
