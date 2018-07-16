COOS BAY — After five years of offering free swimming lessons and free swimming on Mondays during the summer, the Mingus Park Pool will now be having free swims in the evening twice a week.
Kids swimming lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the free swim begins at 7:30 p.m., with the event ending at 9 p.m.
Nearly 50 kids were in the water of the Mingus Park Pool Monday evening getting free swimming lessons from volunteers at the pool
“It really touches my heart to be able to see the community come together. The community has really been so involved with this pool,” pool director Kathe McNutt said.
Monday evening free swims are all sponsor based, and this year there was enough support from local sponsors to open up the pool for free twice a week this summer.
“I started with Monday nights, and now I’ve got so many sponsors that this summer we’re able to do Monday and Wednesday nights,” McNutt said.
Last night nearly 50 kids were given free lessons, with even more just there to swim. It takes roughly 10 volunteers to run one night.
“We run a lot of lessons here. My teachers who teach the lessons here volunteer their time from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to teach the free lessons,” McNutt said
According to McNutt it costs around $150 to run each night, and this summer there will be 17 free swim nights. Some of the event sponsors pay for multiple nights, but most just pay for one.
“It’s $150 to sponsor a night, some people sponsor two nights, some even do three, but a lot just sponsor one. It’s grown so much that it’s really neat to see,” McNutt said.
Some of the sponsors include local businesses like Bay Area Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, and Sause Bros. Monday night’s swim was sponsored by North Bend Medical Center, they gave out free sunscreen to all of the kids in attendance.
“This has turned out to be a very busy, fun-filled summer, and it’s cool because it’s the community that does it. That’s what I think is so neat,” McNutt said.