NORTH BEND — There will be a free training session for people interested in learning how to administer naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medicine, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at North Bend Public Library. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It can very quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an overdose.
The training takes less than ten minutes, and the first 25 participants will receive a free naloxone kit. This training is sponsored by Advanced Health, HIV Alliance and South Coast Overdose Prevention.