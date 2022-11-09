hazardous waste
Metro Creative Connection

Coos and Curry County residents can dispose of various household chemicals at a  FREE “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event”

scheduled for November 19 (9 a.m.. – 1 p.m.) at the Beaver Hill Transfer Site (1/4 mile south of Milepost 253) on Highway 101 between Coos Bay and Bandon.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments