Coos and Curry County residents can dispose of various household chemicals at a free “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event” scheduled for July 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Beaver Hill Transfer Site (1/4 mile south of Milepost 253) on Highway 101 between Coos Bay and Bandon.
Call 541-396-7624 to make an appointment to drop off your household hazardous waste at this event, as soon as possible. Appointments should be made prior to the day of the event. Best time to call is Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The collection event allows Coos and Curry County residents to safely dispose of a wide range of materials such as poisons, pesticides, solvents, fluorescent lights, pool chemicals, aerosol cans, caustic cleaners, mercury thermometers and flammable liquids. This event is for household hazardous waste only.
No industrial or commercial wastes will be accepted. If you are a business we can provide a phone number and contact name to make an appointment for collection of these wastes.
Not accepted at this event: Ammunition, asbestos, explosives, fireworks, radioactive materials, medical wastes and Sharps. No large quantities of unknowns will be accepted.
Please bring your household hazardous materials in the original containers with labels intact – do not mix products. Label materials not in their original containers. If unaware of specific product name, provide product category, such as pesticide or cleaning product, if possible. No containers larger than five gallons.
Leaking containers should be placed inside a larger, plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. A non-flammable absorbent, such as kitty litter, should be placed around the bottom of the product to absorb any leaks. Label the container with the contents and date. All materials should be packed in a plastic-lined, sturdy cardboard box, secured to prevent spills and breakage. As an additional safety precaution, the materials should be placed in car trunks or in the back of trucks en route to the event.
Materials collected at this event will be sorted for reuse or recycling (for example, reusable products may be donated to community organizations), or shipped to a regulated hazardous waste treatment, storage or proper disposal facility.
Program products accepted by PaintCare of Oregon will also be accepted at this event; however these products can be recycled any time through the Oregon PaintCare program at Beaver Hill or other drop off locations. Please see the PaintCare website at www.paintcare.org for a list of products accepted in the PaintCare program and for a list of drop off locations. If you only have these items, please bring them to Beaver Hill or other drop off locations anytime to avoid waiting in line.
Acceptable household hazardous waste products:
· Aerosol Spray Products
· Antifreeze
· Art & Hobby Chemicals
· Ballasts (PCB & non-PCB)
· Brake Fluid
· Cleaning Supplies
· Degreasers
· Diesel
· Engine Cleaners
· Fluorescent Lamps/Tubes
· Furniture Stripper
· Gasoline
· Herbicides
· Gas Cylinders(propane/helium)
· HID lamps
· Kerosene
· Lead Acid Batteries
· Lighter Fluid
· Mercury
· Motor or Vegetable Oil
· Paints/Stains/Shellacs
· Pesticides/Insecticides
· Poisons
· Pool/Spa Chemicals
· Rechargeable Batteries
· Rose Dust
· Rust Remover
· Slug Bait
· Solvents & Thinners
· Thermostats
· Thermometers
· Transmission Fluid
· Turpentine
· Weed Killers
· Wood Preservatives
