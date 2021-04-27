The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Southern Oregon Sanitation Inc., Douglas County and the City of Reedsport are hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, along Fir Avenue between Hahn Park and the Douglas County Justice Court building in Reedsport. This event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including contactless drop off and mask requirements.
A portion of Fir Avenue, near the intersection with North Seventh Street, will be closed for the collection. Enter the drive-thru event from East Railroad Avenue.
Residents from Reedsport and the surrounding area are encouraged to bring common household hazardous waste items, including aerosol cans, antifreeze, engine cleaners, fluorescent tubes, household batteries, motor oil, paint, pesticides, solvents, mercury-containing devices (such as thermostats or silver-colored thermometers), herbicides and wood preservatives. If possible, items should be kept in their original containers and transported with care.
Items that cannot be accepted at the event include explosives, asbestos, ammunition or products that contain radioactive waste, such as many smoke detectors.
For more information, residents and businesses may call DEQ’s Cathy Brown at 541-687-7325 or cathy.brown@deq.state.or.us.
Instructions
- Upon arrival, follow instructions on posted signs.
- Masks must be worn when approached by staff.
- Materials will not be collected from passenger compartments. Place all materials in trunk, SUV cargo area or truck bed. If materials are not in these locations, you will be asked to leave the line and move them.
- Keep products in original containers when possible.
- Group items in boxes or sturdy containers.
- No plastic bags.
