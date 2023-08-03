Want to make a difference in your community? Consider becoming a Traditional Health Worker (THW). Free THW training opportunities are happening now! Learn more about Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board’s (SOWIB) training cohort at https://l.ead.me/bdHAe2.
Become certified in various specialties such as substance use disorder, mental health, birth care, youth support, and community health. SOWIB’s Cohort model has FREE training, advising, and financial support to introduce workers to the workforce.
Who is a Traditional Health Worker? Traditional Health Worker (THW) is an umbrella term for frontline public health workers who work in a community or clinic with supervision. SOWIB is offering scholarships to individuals interested in training and employment.
Train to become a THW in Coos, Curry, or Douglas County. Learn from experienced mentors, gain hands-on experience, and get certified through an OHA-approved program. THWs play a vital role in addressing the individual needs of our communities. Apply now and start your journey to becoming a certified THW!
Thanks to funding from the HOWTO Grant Program in Oregon, the THW training program is available to participants at no cost. For more information, please contact Tina Carpenter, SOWIB Data and Projects Director, at THW@sowib.org.
