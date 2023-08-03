Health Care Report
Metro Creative Connection

Want to make a difference in your community? Consider becoming a Traditional Health Worker (THW). Free THW training opportunities are happening now! Learn more about Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board’s (SOWIB) training cohort at https://l.ead.me/bdHAe2.

Become certified in various specialties such as substance use disorder, mental health, birth care, youth support, and community health. SOWIB’s Cohort model has FREE training, advising, and financial support to introduce workers to the workforce.

