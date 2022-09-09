This last weekend, 120 free fishing poles were handed out to kids 16 and younger at Sturdivant Park near the boat ramp. STEP (Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program) was using this event to educate and promote fish health of the Coquille River. A derby was also held with a $20 entrance fee where fishermen were given the opportunity to fish for specially electronic chipped fish that when scanned gave prizes of $50, $100, $500 and $1000. As of Saturday evening, the $1,000 chipped fish were still swimming in the river. Nearly 400 tickets for the derby were sold Saturday.
The invasive smallmouth bass were probably introduced in the 1980s and outcompete the salmon for food and habitat. When the smallmouth bass arrived, the Salmon population plummeted from 32,000 returning to spawn in the Coquille River to only 108 this year. This is a near extinction event. STEP is a legislatively appointed group of volunteers to enhance fish health. They are 100 volunteers strong. They are working with the Coquille Tribes and ODF&W to try and make the Coquille River once again be “the” salmon river which would support the fishing industry, the local restaurants and tourism.
Joshua Bettesworth say STEP is “making a concerted effort to use hatch boxes and are strongly working to renew hatchery growth as well as education programs. The derby is a small snapshot of our work as a group. We have a strong group of STEP volunteers and wonderful local community partners. We do have many regulations to abide by through ODFW; however, we are seeing success.”
With the derby, 1,700 smallmouth bass were collected and given to people who asked for them and the rest will be turned into crab bait. Right now, the salmon are in the low river and the bay so fishing the upper rivers mostly result in hooking the nuisance fish. By reducing the smallmouth bass population, population of salmon can thrive better and hopefully dominate the river again. This is only a small “step” to helping bring back the salmon.
A 5-year-old named Cameron receive a free fishing rod, immediately headed to the docks after his grandfather paid his derby fee and later excitedly raced back to the STEP table with his smallmouth bass. It had a $100 prize electronic chip and when asked what he planned to do with his money, he exclaimed he planned to take his mom on a “hot date.”
STEP welcomes volunteers who would like to invest time and energy to save the Coquille River.
Meetings are held every second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Coquille firehall.
