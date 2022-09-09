Free fishing poles

Dave and Dennis Price hooked a smallmouth bass with a $50 prize await their reward at the STEP table manned by Joshua Bettesworth and his son at Sturdivant Park boat ramp.

 Contributed photo

This last weekend, 120 free fishing poles were handed out to kids 16 and younger at Sturdivant Park near the boat ramp. STEP (Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program) was using this event to educate and promote fish health of the Coquille River. A derby was also held with a $20 entrance fee where fishermen were given the opportunity to fish for specially electronic chipped fish that when scanned gave prizes of $50, $100, $500 and $1000. As of Saturday evening, the $1,000 chipped fish were still swimming in the river. Nearly 400 tickets for the derby were sold Saturday. 

The invasive smallmouth bass were probably introduced in the 1980s and outcompete the salmon for food and habitat. When the smallmouth bass arrived, the Salmon population plummeted from 32,000 returning to spawn in the Coquille River to only 108 this year. This is a near extinction event. STEP  is a legislatively appointed group of volunteers to enhance fish health. They are 100 volunteers strong. They are working with the Coquille Tribes and ODF&W to try and make the Coquille River once again be “the” salmon river which would support the fishing industry, the local restaurants and tourism.  

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments