CHARLESTON — Fishing poles for kids? Yes and they are free. Rather than gadgets and other toys this gift is to help families get outdoors.
Commandant Dave Romanowski with the Coquille River Detachment 1042 Department of Oregon Marine Corps League has spearheaded this annual fishing pole give away. The free fishing pole project reaches children in Coquille, Bandon and Charleston, but is not limited to children from those communities. The only requirement is that the child is 14 and younger and be with their adult.
Approximately 600 poles will be given away between 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Englund Marine & Industrial Supply located at 91146 Cape Arago Highway in Charleston.