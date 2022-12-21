The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.
Information about the hike hosted at Bullards Beach State Park is below:
The 2-mile round-trip hike is on Pearl’s Trail and hikers will learn about the flora, fauna, and fungi of the area on their way to the beach.
The hike starts at 1 p.m. and begins at the campground amphitheater.
The hike is on loose sand, dunes, boardwalks and limited packed surfaces.
Dogs are welcome on six-foot leashes.
Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Contact the park office at 541-347-2209 for more information.
The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
