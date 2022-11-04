Barn Dance Poster for Nov. 5 2022

An old-fashioned Community Barn Dance will be held in North Bend this Saturday evening, November 5, from 7-9:30PM.

This is a free public event open to singles, couples and families. New dancers are welcome. Join the fun and enjoy a special evening of casual social dance courtesy of the South Coast Folk Society.

