An old-fashioned Community Barn Dance will be held in North Bend this Saturday evening, November 5, from 7-9:30PM.
This is a free public event open to singles, couples and families. New dancers are welcome. Join the fun and enjoy a special evening of casual social dance courtesy of the South Coast Folk Society.
Barn Dancing is joyful and easy to learn. No partner or previous experience is needed. Dance instruction and calling will be provided throughout the evening. Come swing your partner and do-si-do to the foot-stomping music of the Outstanding Open Band.
Many thanks to the North Bend Senior Center for hosting the Barn Dances. The tables will be cleared to make room for all the dancers and musicians in this spacious facility.
The senior center is open to all and is located at 1470 Airport Way in North Band. Save the date for this fun evening. Doors open at 6:45, dancing starts at 7. There will be refreshments available all evening. Contact Paul at 541-404-8267 for more information, or visit southcoastfolksociety.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In