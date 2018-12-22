COOS COUNTY — Organizations around the South Coast will be serving free Christmas meals for hundreds of families in need.
Among them, include the Curry Fair Friends’ Annual Free Community Christmas Banquet, which is being held Dec. 25 in the Docia Sweet Hall at the Curry Fairgrounds in Gold Beach.
According to a press release by the Curry Fair Friends, the meal will include roasted turkey, ham, dressing, vegetables and homemade hot rolls. Last year over 400 people attended the dinner and organizers are expecting this year to be even bigger.
“The meal is one of ways the event center on the Beach and the Curry Fair Friends thanks the community for their support of our catering during the year,” the release said.
The dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. and donations of turkeys, canned goods and financial contributions will be accepted.
“We invite all of our visitors to come and enjoy a great meal and entertainment with us Christmas day,” the release said.
The following organizations will also be serving free holiday meals, Dec. 25.
- The South Coast Gospel Mission will host its annual Christmas Dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1999 N. 7th St. in Coos Bay. Live entertainment, Santa and elf meet-and-greet with a free gift giveaway. For more information call, 541-269-5017.
- The Kozy Kitchen, located on 2265 Newmark Street in North Bend, will be hosting “Christmas at the Kozy,” a free holiday dinner open to anyone in need. The dinner will include turkey, ham and prime rib as well as range of side dishes including sweet potatoes and stuffing. The meal is free, but people can pay what they can. Those funds will be donated to the ARK Project to support local homeless youth. For more information call, 541-756-1214.
- The Coquille Valley Hospital Community Outreach and the City of Coquille are teaming up again to host the 6th annual “Coquille Community Hospital Christmas Day Dinner.” The dinner will be held at the Coquille Community Center on 115 N. Birch St. from noon to 3 p.m. The event is a joint partnership between local businesses and community members. For more information call, 541-396-5131.
- The Bandon Christmas Community Meal will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bandon Community Center/The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW in City Park. The meal is for anyone, not just those in need, who would like to gather and spend their meal with others from the community. Home-delivered meals in the Bandon area are available by calling Colleen Wiesel at 916-221-0318. The meal is free and run completely by volunteers thanks to many generous donations and help from community members.