Local children are being invited to join a free day camp hosted by the Emmanuel Episcopal Church that will immerse them in a musical production.
The “Create Your Own Musical” camp will be held from June 19 to 30 and is open to children who will be entering second-grade through fifth-grade.
The two-week long camp will teach children about song and dance, along with the fundamentals of music.
“We start out by teaching them the names of the notes and a couple of scales. At the same time, we talk about the story behind the musical and creating a dialogue for the story,” said Kate Moody, one of the camp instructors.
Moody is a musical composer and has taught similar camps in the past.
“I’m a composer. I write music. When I began teaching private piano lessons in the 90s, besides teaching children how to read music on the page, I also taught them about creativity,” Moody said.
Using the Creative Method, campers create and perform dialogue, lyrics, music, and choreography for a short musical.
Musical experience is great, but not required to part in the camp. Camp instructors said since they have a variety of parts, they can mix different experience levels to bring it all together.
The camp will meet Monday through Friday mornings for the two week period with a performance on the last day.
Funds for the camp come from a grant from the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Moody reported that the adults teaching the camp are all certified in safe guidelines from the Episcopal Church.
Camp instructor Moody said she wants children to take away a little understanding of music, to have a fun time and to gain a sense of accomplishment. She said after a camp like this many parents start to recognize that their child has learned something valuable in the fundamentals of music.
“It’s more than just singing notes – I’m singing an F or I’m singing an A. It’s more of a language,” Moody said.
“It’s something children can take with them for the rest of their lives, and build upon,” she said.
The “Create your own Musical” camp will be held Monday through Fridays for two weeks from June 19 to June 30. It starts and 9:30 a.m. and finishes at noon. The final performance will be June 30 at 10:30 a.m.
