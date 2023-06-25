There will be a variety ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in the Bay Area. Here’s a few of the details:
Mill Casino blasts over the bay
There will be a variety ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in the Bay Area. Here’s a few of the details:
Mill Casino blasts over the bay
On Monday, July 3, the Mill Casino will be hosting their annual Fireworks over the Bay. The casino boasts the event is one of the Oregon Coast’s largest fireworks displays.
The fun is being expanded with two food trucks, the Mill Grill, beer and wine – as well as live music from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mill Casino north parking lot.
Then the skies will light up over the Coos Bay shoreline at about 10 p.m. There will be a shuttle pick up/drop off at the south end between the mall and the Pony Village Cinema.
Fourth of July in the Park
On Tuesday, July 4, a celebration will take place at Mingus Park in Coos bay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food, booths and activities from Boy Scout Troop #68, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, The Coos Bay Fire and Police Departments, Coos Health and Wellness, Front Street Bike Works, Furry Friends, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, South Coast Head Start, Coos Forest Protective Service and more.
There will also be a free swim at Mingus Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fireworks on the waterfront begin at dusk.
The South Coast Running Club’s Firecracker run sign up is at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.
Celebrations in Bandon
Several events are being planned in Bandon starting on Saturday, July 1, continuing throughout the weekend, and finishing in style on Tuesday, July 4th.
On Saturday, July 1, Bandon will have a First Saturday Art Walk and live music at Bandon Fisheries Warehouse Club.
Throughout the 4th of July Weekend, there will be an annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, Bandon Crab Derby, and Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show, as well as a beach labyrinth, Circles in the Sand.
Tuesday, July 4th kicks off with the annual 4th of July Celebration Parade down Hwy 101 and Old Town. The parade starts at 10 a.m.
At Sunset on July 4th, a Grand Fireworks Display will take place over the Coquille River, near the lighthouse. Event organizers said staking out a spot on the south side of the river offers the best viewing.
For more information, visit www.bandon.com/4th-of-july.
