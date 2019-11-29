PORT ORFORD — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit about 3.7 miles north of Port Orford at 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.
Three aftershocks were also recorded by the USGS, one at 6:06 p.m. with a 2.1 magnitude 1.25 miles north of Port Orford, another at 6:08 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.3, less than a mile north of Port Orford, and the third reported at 8:58 p.m. with a 3.5 magnitude.
The two larger earthquake epicenters were just off Elk River Road off or U.S. Highway 101 near the Elk River, about 2 miles inland between Port Orford and Sixes. The second smaller quake epicenter was near Paradise Point Road and the third near Port Orford Loop. No damage was reported from any of the earthquakes.
The first earthquake was felt as far north as Portland, south to Brookings and east to Roseburg, according to a self-reporting "Did you feel it" link on the USGS website. It was reported by USGS to be 16.7 km deep. Several hundred responses were recorded, with more than 125 people from Sixes — where the most responses came from — saying they felt mild to slightly moderate shaking after the first earthquake.
The earthquakes were 16-18 km deep (approximately 10-11 miles deep).
The earthquakes were different from several that hit in October off of Port Orford and Bandon because those were far off the coast in the Pacific Ocean.
The last earthquake in the area was reported off the coast of Bandon on Oct. 21 with a 4.6 magnitude. A 4.6 magnitude also was reported off the coast of Port Orford on Oct. 18. Three other earthquakes were reported off the southern Oregon coast in October, all of them 4.7 magnitude or smaller. The USGS sends out alerts for earthquakes larger than 2.5 magnitude.
For updates, maps, coordinates and other technical information visit USGS Earthquake Hazards Program page at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/