Shane Brown of North Bend and his three companions are thankful to be alive after they were rescued by Prowler Charter owner Wayne Butler, his deckhand Eric Webber and some of the 13 passengers on the charter boat after Brown's 27-foot boat Defiance capsized on the Bandon bar Sunday, June 19.
Brown has posted on Facebook several times since the accident. He explained that the vessel was hit by a sneaker wave which swamped the boat and capsized them within seconds. He and his three companions were in the cabin, but all managed to get out.
"We were all wearing PFDs (personal flotation devices). We managed to get out from under the boat and to the surface. We were able to hold on to the hull of the boat until a charter boat was able to come over from a few hundred yards away and fish us out of the water," Brown said. "I had my three companions fished out of the water first because I had an obligation to them and because I really thought I was a gonner as my limbs were already losing feeling. I thought there was no way anyone was getting my big ol' body out of the water and onto the dock of a boat in time," said Brown, who is a large-framed guy.
"That's where Raimey (one of the passengers on the charter) and Eric came into the picture. I'm a tad bit bigger than either one of them, but they did it. Somehow, they did it. I didn't have any feeling in my limbs, but the first thing I could do, since I wound up in his lap, was grab Raimey and tell him my kids had a father because he was strong enough and didn't give up on me. There are a heck of a lot of names on memorials in seaside towns around the world bearing the names of individuals who found themselves in the same situation with tragic outcomes," said Brown.
Wayne Butler said it took four or five guys to get Brown onto the charter as he had lost feeling in his limbs and was not able to help himself.
"And we were drifting closer to the rocks, and I knew we had to get him out of the water right away," Butler said. "We were just coming in across the bar when I noticed the smaller boat headed out. I tried to reach him on Channel 16 to tell him the bar was restricted and he should not be going out. But I couldn't reach him. I soon realized he was too far north, and I was already turning my boat around just as he took a wave and capsized."
Butler said several Coast Guardmen were on the jetty, and also tried to contact Brown on Channel 16. But by the time the Coast Guard could return to town and deploy, Butler had already rescued the four and was headed into the dock.
"They probably would not have made it, and especially the big guy (Brown) had we not been there," Butler said.
Brown said pieces of his boat slowly drifted ashore.
"For now I am just beyond grateful that my friend Dennis and his two boys are going home tonight and so am I," said Brown.
Later he posted again, thanking Wayne and the others, "whose quick thinking and action saved our lives."
"It will be hard to ever celebrate a Fathers Day again without thinking of them. They have given me the most precious of gifts: time," said Brown.
