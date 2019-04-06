COOS COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 1 south of Coos Bay.
At approximately 4:09 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to the scene where they found a Mercury Marauder had left the roadway with four occupants inside.
According to an OSP log report, scene evidence and multiple witness statements revealed the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Felix Maxwell, had attempted to pass another vehicle in the curve at a high rate of speed which led to the accident.
Two occupants were extricated from the vehicle and all four were transported to Bay Area Hospital to treat their injuries.