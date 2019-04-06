{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on Highway 42

A silver Mercury sedan rolled over Friday evening after travelling through a curve on Highway 42 at a high speed rate. 

 ED GLAZAR The World

COOS COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 1 south of Coos Bay.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to the scene where they found a Mercury Marauder had left the roadway with four occupants inside.

According to an OSP log report, scene evidence and multiple witness statements revealed the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Felix Maxwell, had attempted to pass another vehicle in the curve at a high rate of speed which led to the accident.

Two occupants were extricated from the vehicle and all four were transported to Bay Area Hospital to treat their injuries.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

