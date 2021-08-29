The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted enhanced DUII patrols during the Dunefest event in Winchester Bay which ran July 27 through August 1.
Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, eight deputies spent a total of 63.5 hours on enhanced DUII patrol on the sand and on the roadways around the event. During the course of the enforcement campaign, deputies made 4 DUII arrests and issued two citations for minor in possession of alcohol.
Deputies also took the following enforcement actions:
• 24 violation/other citations
• 370 violation/other warnings
• 2 citations for driving while suspended
• 1 citation for child restraint law violation
• 1 warning for child restraint law violation
• 25 equipment violations
• 1 non-DUII related arrest
• 1 vehicle pursuit/elude
“These grant dollars allow for safer roadways and recreation areas,” Sgt. Brad O'Dell said. “Whether you are driving impaired on pavement, the sand or other location open to the public in Douglas County, you will be arrested. Impaired driving is never acceptable."
Approximately 10,000 people attended Dunefest.
