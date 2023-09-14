Four chess players do well at the Oregon Open

Mish von Dassow, Jordan Florez, Frank Morse and Gabe Dunn play in the 72nd Oregon Open.

 Contributed photo
Four of the best scholastic chess players in Coos County were able to attend the three day Oregon Open in Portland during Labor Day weekend through local fundraisers. 

At the Oregon Open, their games were up to three hours long and they were able to study their games in depth to reach new levels of learning and strategy.  
Misha von Dassow wins U950

Misha von Dassow wins U950
