Four chess players do well at the Oregon Open
- Submitted by Nancy Keller
Four of the best scholastic chess players in Coos County were able to attend the three day Oregon Open in Portland during Labor Day weekend through local fundraisers.
At the Oregon Open, their games were up to three hours long and they were able to study their games in depth to reach new levels of learning and strategy.
