NORTH BEND — Local child welfare organizations will be hosting a free screening of “Instant Family” on Dec. 6 at Pony Village Cinema, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
A panel of local foster parents will be answering questions shortly following the film as part of a collaborative community effort to increase recruitment of foster parents in the area.
The screening will begin at 5:45 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the foster care system in Coos County and other available options in supporting foster youth.
Oregon Coast Community Action and Advance Health join the Coos County Foster Parent Association in hosting the free screening. Organizers are asking community members interested in attending to reserve their seats at CCFPA.president@gmail.com as space is limited.