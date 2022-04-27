With ballots for the May election going out to voters in the coming days, the candidates for Position 3 county supervisor made their pitches to a full crowd at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday Business Connection.
Incumbent Melissa Cribbins and challengers Rod Taylor and Chase Carlson presented their ideas and answered questions on a variety of topics during a friendly forum.
In the nonpartisan election, all voters in Coos County will get to choose their favorite. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the November general election.
Cribbins started things off by claiming the county has made great progress during her time in office.
“I am one of those people that tends to move forward after I finish something, so election time is always a good time to look back,” Cribbins said. “We’ve turned the parks around so the parks put money into the county, and that’s what parks should do. In addition, We’ve made huge improvements to tourism.”
Cribbins said the board has made tough but beneficial financial decisions.
“We’ve shut down the North Bend annex and consolidated all the courts in Coquille,” she said. “The North Bend annex was costing the taxpayers over $100,000 per year.”
Taylor saw things a bit differently, saying changes are needed in Coos County.
“I have three children and three grandchildren, and I’m deeply concerned for their future,” Taylor said. “That is the impetus for everything I do.”
Taylor said his outlook is to always preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of justice.
“To a large degree, a lot of those principles have been eroding in recent years,” he said. “I think to the degree we as a society have failed to stand up and recognize the loss is the degree we will lose them in the future. I was compelled to run for this office because I believe county commissioners are the tip of the spear.”
Carlson said his goal is restoring ethics and supporting law enforcement.
“We first give all the deputies a raise to at least the national average if not more,” Carlson said. “After we deal with that issue, we let the sheriff double his work force.”
Carlson also said the county needs an economic development effort that can be started quickly, saying potential wind farms and a shipping container terminal are long-term projects.
“We start a new industry, the manufacturing of electric cargo ships,” Carlson said. “Yes, they do exist, and the U.S. is in last place in building them.?
What is the primary role of a county commissioner?
“To interface with county agencies, to interface with other government agencies for the benefit of the county. Also, I believe to provide leadership that allows citizens of the county to prosper. It’s incumbent on county leaders to stand up and be courageous in leadership.” - Rod Taylor
“I also think they could be a little more proactive in getting resources for individuals, such as getting loans for homes. They should be out there with the people, roll their sleeves up and meet people one on one.” - Chase Carlson
“The biggest responsibility of a county commissioner is we have a $130 million county budget. Only $6 million of that comes from property taxes. We have to be very responsible with the funds. There’s a lot of day-to-day administration most of the public doesn’t see. Coos County doesn’t have a county administrator, so the commissioners work as administrators.” - Melissa Cribbins
What is the greatest challenge Coos County faces?
“Basically, good-paying jobs would be one of my important things and taking care of the environment. We need to also be aware of anything that goes on around us in other counties.” - Chase Carlson
“I think our biggest challenge in Coos County has been economic development. It would be easy if we could draw a border around us and make our own decisions. Unfortunately, many decisions are made by state and federal governments. That’s why I go to places like Salem and Washington, D.C. It’s critical we’re there and we’re at the table. What that takes is reaching out to people and building those relationships.” - Melissa Cribbins
“I think one of the challenges we face is diversifying the economy of the county. Coos County should be insanely prosperous by accident. The fact of the matter is we have been hamstrung by regulations that nothing to do with the county. We should be using our resources in the county to advance the prosperity we all deserve to see.” - Rod Taylor
What is your vision for Coos County?
“My vision is we make this a place where the economy is resilient. If we’re dependent on just one industry, we’re always going to be dependent on forces that come from somewhere else. We need places for people to live. We need schools for people to go to and, frankly, we need the option for our children to move back if they want to.” - Melissa Cribbins
“To establish great economic viability by providing a broader-base job environment for our young people. This includes areas like timber, salmon and industry. We need to have policies that will encourage people to come to this area and use it as a base.” - Rod Taylor
“Make it an industrial base for building ships, and eventually we’ll build windmills. We need to have more vocational schools for people who don’t do good in traditional schools.” - Chase Carlson
What would you do to increase operating efficiency and create a sustainable budget?
“Prudent management of our already available resources is key to that. I believe also generating new revenue sources is key. By establishing policies that encourage industry to come in is one area.”
County also needs to work to bring salmon back to its rivers, even if it means going around the state.
“Imagine if we had 50,000 to 75,000 salmon swimming up our rivers. What would that do for tourism.” - Rod Taylor
“Everybody knows the big pile of logs sitting out here is exported. I would suggest we put an excise tax on that. Weyerhaeuser doesn’t pay any taxes.” - Chase Carlson
“We only have a little over $20 million the county has authority to decide how to spend. A lot of it involved getting in there, looking at the budget and deciding where we can save money. In the time I have been commissioner, we have worked very, very hard to reduce expenditures.” - Melissa Cribbins
Public safety is a concern countywide. What can be done to more deputies and staff for the jail?
“We have to figure out a way to bring the deputies up to at least the national average. I think we should at least double our deputies. The way to pay for it, one of my ideas is when we have timber, we should take advantage of it when prices are up.”
- Chase Carlson
“Public safety is definitely a challenge. We all know we have a problem. Frankly, the entire system is under stress. We need to figure out that issue, but we also need to figure out a way to make people want to be a police officer again. We have plenty of jail beds. It is truly a staffing issue.”
- Melissa Cribbins
“Policing and the jail is a major issue facing Coos County. One consideration in attracting and retaining law enforcement is not just in the money, but also increasing the morale in the system. I believe as a home rule county, the commissioners should write an ordinance and put it out for a vote and say here in Coos County, we are going to ignore Measure 10.”
- Rod Taylor
The Port of Coos Bay is working to bring a shipping container terminal to the North Jetty. What is your opinion about that?
“I think this is a really exciting project. The port is meant to be an economic engine. It’s a great deep-water port. It’s a great asset for Coos Bay. The port is a jewel in the crown for Coos County. I think the project is exciting.”
- Melissa Cribbins
“I absolutely support the development of the deep-water port. I believe it will be an economic boon for the county. I will do everything I can to grease the skids to make that happen.”
- Rod Taylor
“I think it would be a great industry to have.”
- Chase Carlson
What kind of manufacturing should be brought to Coos County?
“I think we can facilitate all kids of industry. There’s really no limit to it. One thing I think would be a great industry in Coos County is the gen 3 or gen 4 nuclear power. I’m opposed to offshore win farms. I think it’s just a bad idea.”
- Rod Taylor
“I would say we need to do more heavy fabrication. If the wind farm comes, we need to look at every opportunity for whatever industry we can get.”
- Chase Carlson
“In the role of a commissioner, it’s not really our job to pick winners and losers. I think commissioners should be open-minded, welcoming and friendly to businesses that want to come here. We really need to do our job to connect businesses with resources that can help grown them.”
What professional experiences and community involvement do you have?
“I’ve been running industry for 43 years. Over the last 43 years, I was able to travel from California to Alaska. I’ve dealt with all sorts of vendors in the timber industry. I ran a gross payroll of over $200,000 a month.”
- Chase Carlson
“One of my proudest achievements as a commissioner is when I came on the board 10 years ago, commissioners didn’t like each other. That’s not the same now. We work together, and I’m very proud of that.”
- Melissa Cribbins
“I have a background that is varied and I believe helps me understand a lot of different lifestyles ad values people have. I believe that experience as well as my community and civic involvement equips me to understand the way government agencies need to interact with other governments, with individuals and with the citizens to be an effective servant.”
- Rod Taylor
