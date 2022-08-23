Kory Lee Sturgess

Kory Lee Sturgess

A former Coquille High School math teacher will spend close to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to encouraging child sex abuse.

Kory Lee Sturgess, 32, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree in exchange for a 115-month sentence in prison.

