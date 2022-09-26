Jim Howard, a candidate running to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election, appeared at the Chetco Library in Brookings on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stop on his campaign trail.
The Eugene resident is a longtime superintendent of schools in the Pleasant Hill School district. He says this position gives him great negotiation skills.
“I was a very successful superintendent, and I negotiated delicate and sensitive subjects,” Howard said.
Howard said he believes he could be a good influence on negotiations with countries in the Middle East, such as Israel and Palestine, as well as in Eastern Europe with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
If elected, Howard said, national defense would be one of his main points of emphasis.
“We must have a robust military to protect ourselves and negotiate from a strong position,” he said.
Howard said he would also focus on finance, and living within our budget – as well as pay down the national deficit.
“I will also work to protect Medicare and social security,” he said.
Howard is running as a candidate in the Constitution Party. He is running against Democrat Val Hoyle, Republican Alek Skarlatos, Independent Party Levy Leatherberry and Pacific Green Party Michael Beilstein.
Incumbent Peter DeFazio is not running for re-election.
