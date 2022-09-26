Making his case
Jim Howard made campaign stops along the South Coast as part of his effort to pull a surprise in the Congressional District 4 race.

 Photo by Breeana Laughlin/The World

Jim Howard, a candidate running to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election, appeared at the Chetco Library in Brookings on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stop on his campaign trail.

The Eugene resident is a longtime superintendent of schools in the Pleasant Hill School district. He says this position gives him great negotiation skills. 

