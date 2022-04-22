A former Coos Bay police officer convicted on 20 counts related to the sexual abuse of a child will spend decades behind bars after he was sentenced Monday.
According to the Oregon Attorney General's Office, Terry Scott Rogers was sentenced to 762 months in prison along with a $40,000 compensatory fine.
Rogers served with the Coos Bay Police Department for 22 years before he was arrested in 2021 for having a sexual relationship with a child that began before the victim was 12 and continued for at least six years.
Rogers was indicted and later convicted by a Coos County jury on 20 charges, including 18 felonies. The charges were two charges on unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, three charges of unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree, eight charges of sex abuse in the first degree, five charges of luring a minor and two charges of sex abuse in the third degree. Only the final two charges are misdemeanors.
Because Rogers was a Coos Bay police officer and worked closely with the district attorney's office and the court system, both District Attorney R. Paul Frasier and Judge Martin Stone recused themselves from the case.
The attorney general's office prosecuted the case, and Kristina Edmunson, communications director, confirmed Rogers was sentenced to a total of 63.5 years in prison.
