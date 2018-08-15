FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Vayl Oxford, has announced that three team members supporting the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Directorate (JD) will be presented the Medal of Valor, including a former Coos Bay resident. Army Lt. Gen. Darsie Rogers, deputy director of DTRA, will host the award ceremony being held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 14 in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.
The medal is the highest civilian award and recognizes government employees and private citizens who perform an act of heroism while risking personal safety in the face of danger. Being honored and recognized at the event will be: Michael A. Dunne, Brandon R. Seabolt and William T. Nix, The three men, all contractors supporting DTRA, will join a short list of recipients who in the face of danger selflessly put themselves at risk for their teammates and this country.
On Aug. 7, 2015, Dunne and Nix repeatedly exposed themselves to lethal threats including enemy direct fire, hand grenades, suicide vests and other explosives while working to evacuate a friendly casualty and engage and suppress enemy elements inside their camp. Both men assisted in clearing a breach, which in turn fixed the enemy and further prevented insurgency forces from entering their compound. Together they assisted in securing the area external to the compound, securing the compound itself and denying the enemy the ability to conduct a follow-on attack.
While serving as a counter-IED (C-IED) subject matter expert, Seabolt distinguished himself by fighting an armed enemy on Dec. 17, 2015. Seabolt and other team members entered an objective where they encountered unexpected heavy volumes of semi-automatic and automatic weapons fired from close range. Once the plan was developed to retrieve the casualties, Seabolt accompanied the force providing tactical advice and assistance. He exposed himself to enemy fire and suppressed the insurgents so that the commandos and special forces could move forward. Seabolt single-handedly fended off the insurgent onslaught until the return of other team members. Seabolt’s bravery instilled courage among the entire force, resulting in effective fires on the target, softening the objective and allowing the recovery force to approach with little resistance.
“The bold and decisive actions of these men under fire are to be celebrated and admired,” said Oxford. “The courage, determined spirit and devotion to duty is what makes us all so proud to recognize them.”
