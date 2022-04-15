A former Coos Bay police officer will spend many years behind bars after being convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.
After a trial in Coos County, Terry Scott Rogers was convicted on all counts. According to court records, Rogers was arrested September 20, 2021, on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. The indictment claimed Rogers had sexual contact with a minor starting in 2012, when the child was age 12. The indictment alleges the actions continued until 2018.
Rogers was indicted on two charges on unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, three charges of unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree, eight charges of sex abuse in the first degree, five charges of luring a minor and two charges of sex abuse in the third degree.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said he was aware of the conviction but knew none of the details because his office recused itself and had nothing to do with the trial.
"Mr. Rogers was a Coos Bay police officer at the time these allegations came forward," Frasier said. "Because of our professional working relationship with him, I decided we should not be involved in this to avoid any appearance of impropriety. I asked the attorney general's office to take over, which they did."
Kristin Edmunson, communications director, with the attorney general's office confirmed Rogers was convicted on all the counts. Of the 20 counts, 18 are felonies, with the two charges of sex abuse in the third degree both misdemeanors.
Judge Martin Stone, who oversees most cases in Coos County, also recused himself from the case due to the professional relationship the court had with Rogers.
Before his arrest, Rogers had been a police officer in Coos Bay for 22 years. He was terminated shortly after his arrest.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 18.
