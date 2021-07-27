A familiar face was chosen to lead Southern Coos Hospital for the short-term.
During a special meeting of the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously to ask former hospital CEO Debi Ellis to lead the board until an interim CEO could be named.
Ellis previously served as CEO and is currently working for the hospital. When the board voted to terminate the contract of former CEO Eugene Suksi last week, Ellis reached out to board members to say she would be willing to step in for the short-term if it would help the hospital.
Before deciding how to fill the void, the board looked over the job description of the CEO.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. This is an eight-page, single-spaced job description,” Mary Schamehorn said. “I’m not sure anyone other than God could do it. There’s hundreds and hundreds of things the CEO has to do.”
Several times board members said a new CEO was needed due to low morale at the hospital and the danger of losing doctors and other employees unless the right leader was chosen. Despite that, board member Norbert Johnson said he hoped the temporary CEO would not make major changes.
“I’m hoping the interim CEO will not make any leadership changes,” Johnson said. “I’d prefer they would leave that for the CEO.”
But Schamehorn wasn’t so sure.
“I certainly don’t think we should tie the person’s hands we’re going to hire,” she said.
Brent Bischoff, who led the meeting as the only remaining board officer, said he wanted someone who would begin to regain trust.
“We need someone who will come in and establish relationships and trust and start to get a feel for the organization,” Bischoff said.
The board members had information from three people who were interested in serving as interim CEO. Two had expressed interest in possibly becoming the permanent CEO as well. Ellis did not apply for the job but told board members she would be willing to do it until an interim choice could be made.
“I think it’s urgent we fill the interim role as soon as possible,” Bischoff said as the three board members began discussing their options. “Who is out there who would do it.”
Jeremiah Dodrill, the hospital’s CFO, agreed to fill the role of CEO when Suksi was terminated. At the meeting Tuesday, he said he would continue in the board asked him to. But the board quickly decided having the CFO cover both positions was not something they wanted.
“I am still receiving phone calls from staff,” Johnson said. “There’s still some issues going on.”
Schamehorn said the three people who had applied were all qualified.
“I think we’ve got some good people who are ready to step in,” she said. “I think two would be interested in doing it long-term. That gives us a real opportunity to evaluate them.”
All three board members agreed, a “fresh set of eyes” would be beneficial.
“We all know about the report,” Schamehorn said. “We know what the report said. There is a morale problem here. We need to start addressing that or we’re going to lose people.”
Johnson then made a motion to hire Ellis as acting CEO effective immediately. Schamehorn seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously. The motion was to only keep Ellis until the board could find an interim CEO.
The board members than agreed to interview all three candidates who have applied, with a goal of picking one quickly.
Once an interim CEO is in place, the board will work on filling to vacant positions on the board. A full board of directors will then begin looking for a permanent CEO.
“This will buy us time,” Shamehorn said. “I think she’s willing to serve as long as it takes. I think Debi would go a long way toward healing some of the rift that’s in this hospital.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In