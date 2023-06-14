Destinations and Resource Link students reach the finish.

Thirty-three students who might have been lost without alternative means of education walked across the stage Thursday to receive high school diplomas.

Destinations graudation 3.jpg

Students from Resource Link Charter School make their way to their seats to open the commencement ceremonies Thursday.
Destinations graudation 5.jpg

Destinations graduate Ashton Beltran is congratulated by Coos Bay Schools Superintendent Charis McGaughy.
Destinations graduation 7.jpg

Resource Link graduate Savannah Key is congratulated by Lisa DeSalvio, director of special programs for Coos Bay School District.
Destinations graudation 4.jpg

Buddy Lockwood, left, and Samuel Cagley address their fellow students during graduation ceremonies.
