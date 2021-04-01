The Siuslaw National Forest and the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management are seeking public input to inform the Comprehensive River Management Plan (CRMP) for the Wasson Creek and Franklin Creek Wild and Scenic Rivers. This scoping period is the first part of the formal National Environmental Policy Act process for the CRMP and comments should be received by April 23 for full consideration.
The two creeks are located east of Reedsport, between the Smith and Umpqua rivers, and were designated by Congress as Wild and Scenic Rivers in March 2019. Wild and Scenic Rivers have special federal protections that require land management agencies to protect and enhance the designated segment’s free-flowing condition, water quality and outstandingly remarkable values. Input from the public helps management agencies understand the value of these rivers to citizens and communities, which is an important factor in development of the CRMP.
The BLM and Forest Service are asking members of the public to share their ideas about how these rivers should be managed and/or provide any information that the agencies may not be aware of related to the rivers. Comments can be submitted by mail or electronically. Written comments should be mailed to one of the addresses below and electronic comments should be submitted via the project website.
Wild and Scenic River Planning Comments
Attn: Trevor Robinson
Siuslaw National Forest All Units
3200 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, OR, 97331
Wild and Scenic River Planning Comments
Attn: Aimee Hoefs
Bureau of Land Management, Coos Bay District
1300 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459
Visit the Franklin and Wasson Wild and Scenic Rivers Comprehensive River Management Plan webpage for updates, reports and more information about the plan. An interactive map and additional background on the agencies’ wild and scenic river policy are also available at a supplemental project webpage. Questions can also be submitted to the project team leader Jodi Leingang, at 509-930-4014 or jodi.leingang@usda.gov.
