The Board of Directors for Forest Bridges has appointed Denise Ann Barrett as its first full-time executive director. Founded in 2015 and based in Roseburg, Forest Bridges is a public charity nonprofit that brings people together in a collaborative to seek sustainable forest habitat management solutions for more than two million acres of O&C forest lands located in 18 counties of Western Oregon. Forest Bridges’ Board of Directors represents diverse views of groups traditionally on different sides of forestry issues.
Barrett holds a master’s in international administration, with a focus on sustainable development management, and comes to Forest Bridges following a 10-year stint at the city of Portland as managing director of the collaborative, consensus-driven Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization. There, she built and managed a complex, dynamic and inclusive structure and strategic process supporting dozens of cities, counties, special districts and regional governments, businesses and local organizations, to agree on and advance a unified mission, vision and program of investments to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience for a region of 2.4 million people.
Barrett’s work at the RDPO also included serving as manager of regional multi-agency disaster response coordination, which activated for COVID-19 and the Labor Day wildfire responses. Prior to the RDPO, Barrett served as executive director of the Southwest Virginia-Northeast Tennessee-based Appalachian Sustainable Development, whose mission focuses on advancing sustainable forestry and local food systems development. She helped the organization through a critical strategic change process to set them on a more solid organizational footing.
All told, Barrett brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading complex non-profit and public sector organizations.
“We see Denise helping us advance our model of bridging the ideas of the forest industry, conservation and recreation communities and tribal nations’ interests,” said Forest Bridges’ Board Chair Thomas McGregor. “The Forest Bridges Board is driven to advance an evidence-based collaborative of diverse voices to achieve active and climate-change mindful forest health and management.”
Barrett said what most attracted her to Forest Bridges was its mission, vision, collaborative nature, commitment to equity and inclusion, and thoughtful approaches to improving forest health, wildlife habitat and fire resilience.
“I am excited to help lead an organization daring to shift a paradigm,” said Ms. Barrett. “It’s more than just fixing a broken forestry management system. What Forest Bridges is attempting is whole system change, with everyone at the table working to find common ground to advance the best methods that modern science, traditional ecological knowledge and professional experience have to offer. I want to be a part of that effort. It requires commitment to equity and inclusion and building consensus. It’s win-win or we all lose.”
McGregor said Barrett’s first year will be focused with the board, policy advisors and Forest Bridges staff on building greater engagement of the public, the Tribes, governments and private sector groups, emanating outward from Douglas County to the other O&C counties.
“We’re at a stage where it’s time let more people know we are here and want them to be a part of us,” he said. He added that she will also be building on the foundation the staff and board have built to raise vital operating and program funds, build new partnerships, maintain others and oversee and strengthen systems and day-to-day operations.
The Oregon Community Foundation, The Collins Foundation, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and Douglas and Coos Counties have all contributed to the funding for this position.
