SOUTH COAST — More snow could dust the south coast this weekend.
In a weather update from Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy, he passed along information from the National Weather Service that a new cold front is going to hit the area Saturday afternoon, Feb. 9.
“A cold front is expected to move into the area from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday night,” the release said. “A cold air mass will follow Saturday night into Sunday. Unlike the previous storm, the air mass will be colder, and thus the snow levels should be lower as the front arrives.”
Heaviest snows are expected Saturday morning farther inland, according to the release. Below freezing temperatures are also expected along the southern Oregon coast.
“Keep in mind, confidence on the timing, snow amounts, and snow levels are low given that we are still several days out,” the release said. “Details should be clearer as we get closer to the weekend.”
Until then, a weaker system could bring a chance for minor snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning.