COOS COUNTY — In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, the biggest outreach event for veterans in the area is still moving forward as planned … for now.
The annual Veterans Stand Down, recognized as the largest in the state in recent years, helps an average of over 300 veterans. Many of these are veterans who need specific services, such as medical care or getting a new veteran ID, while others are homeless who need help finding shelter.
Last week, the Veterans Stand Down Committee met to discuss whether or not to move forward with the planning for the upcoming Aug. 14 event. Now is usually the time when area organizations are invited to sign up as vendors to help connect veterans to services. Committee co-lead Krystal Hopper said “we haven’t canceled the Stand Down yet,” adding that many vendors are already signed up.
“Everyone is trying to make it happen, but we are waiting to hear if we can hold an event with so many people,” she said. “And if not, we will look at a possibility to postpone it.”
Right now, according to committee co-lead Carol Gardner, other Stand Downs across the state scheduled for late spring or early summer are starting to cancel due to the pandemic.
“If it is held, we will follow state safety guidelines,” Gardner said.
Last year, the Stand Down aided a total of 354 veterans and 53 identified homeless. Of those 53 individuals, most were veterans but not all.
“And I say ‘identified’ homeless because there are always a certain segment of people we don’t catch who don’t want services and don’t register for anything,” she said. “These numbers are the people we know of.”
According to Gardner, some veterans who had attended the Stand Down have been able to find employment through vendors, including Walmart and Columbia Bus Company.
Hopper hopes that if the event moves forward, they can incorporate live streaming to spread information to veterans who are interested but want to avoid going out in public.
“We might have someone walk around, ask questions, so people who aren’t comfortable coming can still benefit,” she said.
Because the event is vital to helping veterans, some who travel from as far as Del Norte, Calif., Gardner hopes to make service information available to everyone regardless if the event happens or not. She emphasized how local services are in frequent connection, working well to make sure veterans in need get the help they require.
And as the pandemic continues, Gardner has heard from some area organizations that they are receiving more and more calls for services.
“The phone has been nonstop through this,” Gardner said. “The need never stops.”
If you are a veteran in need of immediate assistance, call the Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach at 541-756-8718.
To sign your organization up as a vendor, or for more information, visit veteransstanddown.com.
