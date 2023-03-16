Food Watse

Southern Oregon Action Climate Now will discuss food waste and what it means for the climate during its meeting March 28.

 Contributed photo

In 2022, the U.S. department of Agriculture stated: “Food loss and waste … exacerbates the climate crisis with its significant GHG footprint. Production, transportation, and handling of food generate significant carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and when food ends up in landfills, it generates methane, [which is] an even more potent greenhouse gas.”

A 2021 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report concluded that “each year, U.S. food loss and waste embodies 170 million metric tons of climate pollution– equal to the annual CO2 emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants.” This doesn’t even take landfill methane into account.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments