NORTH BEND — Food trucks from around the state dished out their best meals as they competed in the third annual Food Truck Off in North Bend over the weekend.
The competition, which is hosted by The Mill Casino-Hotel, called on food trucks both locally and statewide to put their culinary skills to the test and compete for the event’s top prizes.
A pulled-pork sandwich and fries come out of the window of the Elkhorn Barbecue truck Saturday during the third annual Food Truck-off at The M…
“This year we had a lot more local trucks involved and I think that’s because we’re seeing them pop up more around town,” said Katherine Hoppe, the tourism and content manager for The Mill Casino. “We have trucks from Charleston, Bandon, Coquille, Coos Bay, etc.”
The food trucks were judged in five different categories including best sandwich, best global cuisine, best kitchen sink, best taco and best barbecue. A prize was also awarded for judge’s overall champion and people’s champion.
First time competitor Brian Sprengelmeyer, of Sprengelmeyer’s, entered one of his favorite dishes in the best taco category, a cranberry chipotle glaze rockfish taco.
“The cranberry chipotle glaze really accentuates the rockfish and gives it a nice sweet and spicy flavor,” said Sprengelmeyer. “I think it’s the most beautiful taco we make.”
Sprengelmeyer and his wife, Evelyn, began their business about four years ago as a way to bring clean, healthy eating to the South Coast. Homemade organic tortillas, fancy nachos and its dairy-free fish chowder are a few of its signature dishes.
A plate of food Saturday from West Coast Bitez during the third annual Food Truck-off at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.
“It was always a hope of my mine to get as much of the fresh local seafood as I can out to the people,” he said. “I thought to myself tacos are the perfect way to do that.”
Earlier this spring, Sprengelmeyer transformed a shuttle bus into a food truck allowing him to qualify for this year’s competition.
“It feels good to be among the circle of fellow vendors,” said Sprengelmeyer.
Some of this year’s sponsors included KDOCK, United Rentals and Columbia Distributing with live entertainment from The Cheeseburger Trio, The Young Bucs and CRBQ. Also, as part of the yearly event a portion of the admission proceeds were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Shannon Rollins helps her daughter, Peyton, 9, from the Coastal Donuts cart Saturday during the third annual Food Truck-off at The Mill Casino…
Sprengelmeyer's won the competition for best taco and Big Fat Weiners was named the Judge's Choice for their multi-layered sandwich which included fried chicken, pork belly and macaroni and cheese with a soft-boiled egg on top.
The People's Choice award this year went to West Coast Bitez. A full breakdown of the competition will be included in Tuesday's Cuisine section.