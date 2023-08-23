Less than a year after its’ inception, the Front Street Food Truck Court in Coos Bay has quickly become a hub for a variety of cuisines, as well as a community gathering spot.
All the spaces are now being rented at the food truck court – which is home to Yoda’s Hut, Elkhorn BBQ, Sweetheart Waffle Truck, 101 Taco Truck and On the Strip, as well as newcomers The Big Cheese and Frying Nemo.
“It has absolutely been a good summer for us,” said owner Rick Stevens.
In addition to food trucks, Oregon Coast Axe Throwing, is part of the pod. The venue also has a full bar and both indoor and outdoor seating.
This summer, Stevens started hosting a variety of family-friendly community events at the food truck court. There are more are in the works.
On Friday, Sept. 1, the band Toyz will be performing in the front parking lot at the venue.
On Saturday, Sept. 2 No Limit Fitness will be using the food truck venue for a charity event. The goal is to raise $10,000 to be split between the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude’s Hospital.
On Saturday, Sept. 23 Front Street Food trucks is hosting their second community corn hole tournament.
“We typically draw a pretty good crowd for all the events. So they should be a great time,” Stevens said.
The food truck court is open every day. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. While not all food trucks are always open at the same time, an updated schedule can be found on the Front Street Food Truck Facebook page or on the individual food truck pages.
Front Street Food Truck Court is located at 775 Front Street in Coos Bay.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In