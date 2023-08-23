Front street food trucks event
Courtesy photo

Less than a year after its’ inception, the Front Street Food Truck Court in Coos Bay has quickly become a hub for a variety of cuisines, as well as a community gathering spot.

All the spaces are now being rented at the food truck court – which is home to Yoda’s Hut, Elkhorn BBQ, Sweetheart Waffle Truck, 101 Taco Truck and On the Strip, as well as newcomers The Big Cheese and Frying Nemo.

0
1
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments