The Coos County Master Food Preserver workshop,” Chili 101: the fundamentals of pressure canning with meats and vegetables,” will be held Saturday, April 23, at the OSU Extension Service in Myrtle Point.
Times and methods have changed over the years, and a tremendous amount of misinformation and unsafe practices are prevalent on the Internet, and in books and magazines.
That’s why the MFP volunteers offer this workshop; to provide participants with research-based recipes and methods for canning low-acid foods in a pressure canner, such as vegetables, soups, stews and chili.
Class participants will learn the basics of pressure canning: how to fill jars, load the canner, etc.
The how-tos and what-ifs of canning will be thoroughly explored, as will food safety and the proper care of canning equipment.
Participants are encouraged to bring their pressure canner gauges for testing.
This free service is offered to the public year-round at the OSU Extension Service in Myrtle Point.
The class is $10, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is recommended by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.
