Kef Publicity

The Pacific Northwest folk dance band, Kef, will be performing in Florence and Langlois this weekend.

 Contributed photo

The South Coast Folk Society is pleased to announce that the premier Pacific Northwest folk dance band, Kef, will be making a special appearance in Florence on Friday evening February 17, and In Langlois on Saturday evening February 18.  

One of the region’s most popular folkdance bands is coming to the south coast for a mini-tour.  On Friday, February 17, there will be a concert and dance party at the Florence Senior Center from 7-10 p.m. On Saturday, the fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with a free folkdance lesson followed by a dance party from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Langlois Cheese Factory. Great music and festive social dancing are on tap for this special weekend. Both events are open to the public.



