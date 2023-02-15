The South Coast Folk Society is pleased to announce that the premier Pacific Northwest folk dance band, Kef, will be making a special appearance in Florence on Friday evening February 17th, and In Coquille on Saturday evening February 18.
One of the region’s most popular folk dance bands is coming to the south coast for a mini-tour. On Friday, February 17th there will be a concert and dance party at the Florence Senior Center, 1570 Kingwood Street, from 7:00-10:00 pm.
On Saturday the 18th the fun starts at 5:30 pm with a free folk dance lesson followed by a dance party from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at the Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch. Great music and festive social dancing are on tap for this special weekend. Both events are open to the public.
Kef is a popular ethnic folk dance band that has received praise at venues throughout the Pacific Northwest for the quality of their music and the authenticity of their sound. This is a Balkan/International dance festival.
The six musicians in the Kef Band have honed their talent over the past twelve years playing for audiences from Seattle to San Francisco. The band features trumpets, flugelhorn, saxophone, cello, percussion, accordion, and vocals. Their music is infused with energy and grace. Its distinctive sound is delightful. Kef plays a wonderful variety of dance music from Eastern Europe and around the world. Featuring Balkan village folk melodies and lively dance grooves, all their music is a joy to hear and a pleasure to dance to.
On Saturday afternoon at 5:30, skilled dance instructors will lead an afternoon workshop in Coquille to enhance everyone’s enjoyment of the evening dance party. The workshop is free. Suggested donation for the dance parties is 10 per person. Students are always free. Both events are alcohol and fragrance free. Enjoy refreshments during the break. For more information call 541-404-8267."
