COOS COUNTY — In a nationwide display of appreciation for healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the pandemic, fighter jets will soar over local hospital campuses Friday.
These flyovers will cross the South Coast that morning, including Coos Bay, Bandon, and Gold Beach.
“We received word (Tuesday) from the 173rd Fighter Wing that they will do a flyover with two F-15 Eagles,” said Kelli Dion, public information officer at Bay Area Hospital.
The flyover will be at 10:25 a.m., though the hospital is cautioning the public not to come to its campus to watch.
“We still have the social distancing requirements we’re trying to meet,” Dion reminded.
As the fast-flying “thank you” is held across the United States, some have criticized President Donald Trump for spending millions on these displays rather than in bolstering needed medical supplies.
But when asked how Dion feels about the flyover, she said she is excited to see the display.
“…I hope the weather is good so we can go out, wave and participate,” she said. “We’re appreciative and excited to see it.”
The 173rd Fighter Wing is at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls and saluting healthcare workers from as far as Medford and Ashland.
The following is an anticipated schedule for the flyover:
10:05 a.m.: Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Ashland
10:07 a.m.: Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford
10:09 a.m.: Providence Medford Medical Center, Medford
10:25 a.m.: Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay
10:28 a.m.: Coquille Valley Hospital, Coquille
10:31 a.m.: Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, Bandon
10:39 a.m.: Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach
