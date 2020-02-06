COOS BAY — A Shots for Tots and Teens flu shot clinic will be held on a drop-in basis from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Coos Health & Wellness, 281 LaClair St, Coos Bay.
Children ages 0-18 years old without insurance qualify for free immunizations. The clinic will also accepts Oregon Health Plan, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Pacific Source, Providence, Moda/ODS and United Health Care.
Shots for Tots and Teens is sponsored by Coos Health & Wellness, North Bend Medical Center and the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club.
For more information, call 541-266-6700.