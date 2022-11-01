Flu-shot clinic honors the memory of Blake Crane

Eastside School Principal Kara Davidson holds her son Duke’s hand as Duke receives a flu shot during a free clinic for students and staff at Eastside and Millicoma schools.

 David Rupkalvis/For The World

Few people understand the devastation the flu virus can have more than Becky Crane.

In February 2020, Crane and her husband, Tony, lived a nightmare for any parent when their son, Blake, caught the flu. That’s fairly common in the United States, but their lives turned into a nightmare when the flu began to attack Blake’s body, eventually leading to his death just days later.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments