Flu-shot clinic honors the memory of Blake Crane

Few people understand the devastation the flu virus can have more than Becky Crane.
In February 2020, Crane and her husband, Tony, lived a nightmare for any parent when their son, Blake, caught the flu. That’s fairly common in the United States, but their lives turned into a nightmare when the flu began to attack Blake’s body, eventually leading to his death just days later.
Blake was 16 in February 2020 when he caught the flu. He was a student and an athlete and Marshfield High School, was in strong health and had everything to live for. But the flu took his life, leaving his grieving parents and two sisters to mourn his short life.
While Becky and Tony were grieving and still are, they quickly decided to do something about it.
Working with Coos Bay School District and the Waterfall Clinic, the Cranes decided to turn their nightmare into hope for others. Since 2020, Waterfall Clinic has traveled to every campus within the Coos Bay School District to offer free flu shots for students and staff, all in memory of Blake Crane.
“I knew Lance (Nelson), so I was able to send him a message, and he instantly said yes,” Becky said Thursday as the Waterfall portable bus sat outside Eastside and Millicoma schools. “We had our first event in 2020. He died in February, and we have our first one in October.”
This year marked the third time the Waterfall bus went to every school in the district to offer free flu shots. At Marshfield High School, 39 people received the shot, 37 took part when the bus went to Sunset and Madison schools and 30 received flu shots at Marshfield Junior High and Destinations Academy.
But as it has been every year, the biggest turnout was when the bus went to Eastside and Millicoma. Becky has worked as a teacher at Millicoma for 23 years, and when she lost her son, both the teachers and now three groups of students have taken advantage of the free flu shot clinic.
On Thursday, 16 people had received flu shots within the first hour, and more than 50 had pre-registered to receive a shot by the end of the day. With walk-ins, school nurse Emily Parkhurst, said more than 100 people would likely receive their shot.
Becky said seeing her co-workers and students receiving the shot meant a lot to her.
“I appreciate how many people come here and take advantage of it,” Crane said.
Becky said she was going to get her flu shot Thursday, waiting until her students were ready so they could do it together.
Tony Crane received his shot at the first clinic at Marshfield High School, and their two adult daughters have also taken their shot for the year.
Becky said having the clinic at every school is important because it gives students an opportunity to receive a shot without having to go out of their way.
“One of the things I believe is if this had been available when Blake was here, he would have taken advantage of it and it would have saved his life,” Becky said.
In fact, the one year Blake didn’t receive the flu shot is the one year he needed it most. Becky said getting the shot was the norm in their family as their children grew up.
“Blake always had except for the one year,” she said. “He had started driving and was playing football in the fall. So, picking him up and taking him back to North Bend Medical Center was just inconvenient. You can imagine how that haunts me.”
While the clinics at the Coos Bay schools have ended for the year, Crane urged parents to get their children flu shots. Shots can be received at any medical practice, Waterfall Clinic and almost any pharmacy in the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In