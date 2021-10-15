Florence is the inspiration and birthplace for Frank Herbert’s “Dune” anthology. Herbert was studying the movements of dunes and the impact of beach grass to stabilize them when he visited Florence in 1957.
The rest became sci-fi history.
A new movie based on his work debuts worldwide on October 22.
City Lights Cinemas and the Siuslaw Public Library will present a series of screenings and discussions during the “Frank Herbert Dune Celebration,” honoring the historical ties between the Florence dunes and the seminal science fiction classic that influenced a generation of books, music, and films. The event began October 12 and continues through November 4.
In 1957, Herbert traveled to Florence, Oregon, to write a magazine article on the Oregon Dunes. Fascinated by the struggle between nature and humanity, he wrote to his agent, “Sand dunes have been known to swallow whole cities, lakes, rivers, highways.”
“The article never materialized, but the awe of the Oregon dunes became the inspiration for 'Dune,'” said Meg Spencer, executive director for the Siuslaw Public Library. “Visitors to the library and City Lights Cinemas will be able to see rare items from the Frank Herbert collection including books, film memorabilia, and art, all of which were donated to the library by Herbert’s family.”
“Herbert’s fantasy world came to life in a series of landmark books, movies, and graphic novels that formed some of the most influential fiction, music, art, and film of all time while shaping culture, science, and politics,” added Michael Falter, proprietor of City Lights Cinemas.
Event organizer Jared Anderson said that even the plains of Saturn’s moon, Titan, are named after the book, as well as a crater on Earth’s moon, adding, “Because of Herbert’s work, and that of his family, friends, and all those who love great writing, the inspiration of the Florence dunes has spread into the stars.”
“We are so excited to invite the science fiction-loving public to Florence for this series of special events,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Florence will proudly embrace its place in the saga’s history over the next several weeks at City Lights Cinema, the Oregon Coast’s leading arts film theater, and at our amazing library’s ‘Dune Room’, with special screenings, lectures, and discussions.”
Visitors can see both the 1984 Universal picture directed by David Lynch, and the greatly anticipated 2021 Warner Brothers adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve, while learning the rich history behind Dune and the Oregon Coast.
Schedule of events:
October 21 & 22 (7 p.m.) A premier screening of the brand new “Dune” movie and an exclusive filmed intro with Byron Merritt, Frank Herbert’s grandson, who will talk about the legacy of Dune and its connections to Florence. Merritt was a consultant on the new Dune film.
October 23 (3:30 p.m.) “Dune” (2021) and presentation by Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative. Learn more about Herbert’s history with Florence’s dunes and the effort to restore them.
October 24 (3:30 p.m.) “Dune” (2021) with an intriguing in-theater book club event contrasting the book and film from page to screen presented by the Siuslaw Public Library director Meg Spencer. Both the novel and the new graphic novel are available at the library and City Lights Cinemas.
November 4 (10:30 a.m.) Online book club with the Siuslaw Public Library discussing the themes and meanings of the book. Get details at ref@siuslawlibrary.org or call 541-997-3132.
Tickets on sale now at https://www.citylightscinemas.com/dune-celebration/, or in person at City Lights Cinemas, 1930 Highway 101, Florence, OR.
