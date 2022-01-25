It’s going to heat up in Florence January 28 and 29.
Music fans will enjoy two days and six bands of blazing-hot bluegrass, heartwarming traditional and new folk, and foot-stompin’ Americana at the annual Florence Winter Music Festival. The Friday night, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday night sessions will be at Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. in Florence and live streamed.
This year’s headliner is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff.
The Friday, January 28, lineup includes Growling Old Men at 7:00 p.m. and Appalachian Road Show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, January 29, features Pretty Gritty at 1:00 p.m., Growling Old Men at 2:15 p.m., and Mary Flower at 3:30 p.m. Saturday night’s opening act is festival favorite Kristen Grainger and True North at 7:00 p.m., with headliner Karla Bonoff at 8:30 p.m.
The festival also includes performance workshops and jam sessions. Workshop topics and schedules, and jam schedules, are at WinterMusicFestival.org
New this year is a live steam option for each show and for the weekend as a whole. The event will not be recorded for later viewing.
On-site performances at the Florence Events Center are $98 for the two-day pass, $42 for reserved seating for Friday Bluegrass, $31 for Saturday afternoon Folk/Americana general admission, and $49 for Saturday evening’s reserved seating headliner show.
Live streaming prices are $20 each for Friday night bluegrass, Saturday afternoon folk/Americana, and Saturday night headliner show. An all-access two-day live stream pass is $55. Links will be sent to each buyer in advance of each show.
Artist Profiles:
Growling Old Men are Ben Winship (mandolin & vocals) and John Lowell (guitar & vocals), both veterans of the Northern Rockies’ acoustic music world and have been performing and recording together nearly 25 years. Together the duo presents a tight, yet a relaxed, set of original and traditional bluegrass songs, ballads, and tunes.
Appalachian Road Show is a visionary acoustic ensemble of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated performers who bring a new-generation interpretation of traditional Americana, bluegrass, and folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian region. Friday night shows are sponsored by Florence Dental Clinic.
Pretty Gritty have cultivated a timeless and classic sound while bringing something fresh to the table by pushing rootsy-Americana sounds into an edgy, alternative space. These two have carved out a reputation as a must-see live act.
Mary Flower’s incredible prowess at both fingerpicking and lap-slide guitar are soulful and meter-perfect, a deft blend of the inventive, the dexterous, and the mesmerizing. Her supple honey-and-whiskey voice provides the perfect melodic accompaniment to each song’s story. The shows are sponsored by Bodega Wine Parlor.
Kristin Grainger and True North’s newest release, Ghost Tattoo, was ranked #2 on Folk Alliance International Top Albums of 2020, #12 on Folk Alley’s Listeners Choice Top 20 Albums of 2020, and hit #1 on FAI folk radio charts for both albums and singles. Kristen was named, alongside Brandi Carlile and Dolly Parton, one of the Women Who Wrote Our 2020 Soundtrack by The Bluegrass Situation, and just won the 2020 USA Songwriting Competition (folk), and has won or been a finalist in several other national contests.
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff is Saturday’s headliner. Bonoff has enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity, and the unwavering respect of her peers. Karla has seen her songs become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. People magazine ranked Bonoff’s “All My Life,” a Grammy-winning duet for Ronstadt and Aaron Neville, as one of the top-five most popular wedding songs. Bonoff had a top-ten hit single of her own, “Standing Right Next to Me,” from the film “8 Seconds” and just released a new Christmas single with Michael McDonald. The Saturday night shows are sponsored by the River House Inn and the Old Town Inn.
The festival gets started with a free-to-the-public mini concert by Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel as True North Duo on Friday, January 28, at 4:30 p.m. at Oregon Pacific Bank’s main branch.
The festival, presented by Sea Lion Caves, annually draws attendees from across the western states, is in what would be its 20th year, save for last year’s COVID-interrupted season and is produced by and staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers from the nonprofit Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment.
“We think the Florence Events Center is the best concert venue on the Oregon Coast due to its outstanding acoustics, state-of-the-art sound and light systems, and superb 455-seat theater,” Mlinek added.
FACE has established COVID-19 safety as a top festival priority and, as such, attendance and participation in all Winter Music Festival activities will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result.
within 48 hours of first entering the festival venue. No onsite testing will be available. Any state or local requirements for mask wearing and other protocols will be enforced.
Visit WinterMusicFestival.org for schedules, artist profiles, tickets, and more.
