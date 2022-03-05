Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the city of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last several years.
“We’re excited to again add a major touch of welcoming beauty to Highway 101, from the bridge to the intersection with Highway 126, by hanging a total of more than 100 baskets again this year,” said Chamber President and CEO Bettina Hannigan. “By doing so we’re hoping to demonstrate optimism, good will, good weather, beauty, and our cautious steps toward the restoration of tourism.”
Individuals, businesses and civic clubs are encouraged to sponsor a flower basket for $100. Sponsorships can be purchased as a “ticket” at FlorenceChamber.com under the events tab or at https://bit.ly/FlowerBaskets2022
The chamber organizes the effort and the city of Florence public works department hangs and maintains the flowers from early May through October. Each year, the chamber has flower basket sponsors from Eugene/Springfield, Corvallis/Albany, other coastal communities, and other locations.
“We suspect some of our out-of-town sponsors are inspired visitors who love Florence or have vacation places in Florence. Some people sponsor them as a dedication to a friend or loved one,” added Hannigan. “Many people take pictures with them to share online and remember their trip to Florence. That gives the program a lot of marketing milage in other communities. Many of our local sponsors sign up year after year for the pride it gives them in supporting and beautifying our community.
“This is yet another way to build on our local beauty and support local small businesses. By hanging them along the new streetscape, as well as in Old Town, with the new banners that are adorning light poles around town, locals and visitors will slow down and take in a very positive impression of our community, and that helps commerce in our area,” said Hannigan.
Hannigan said that under normal circumstances approximately 1,900 people in Florence rely on tourism-based employment, and tourism pumps about $147 million into the local economy each year.
For information on sponsoring a flower basket, joining the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, or how to volunteer, contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128.
