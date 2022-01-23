Burnout. Anxiety. Fear. Confusion. Depression. Lack of focus. The pandemic has prompted a heightened awareness around these very emotions. Even more concerning is the fact that many of us have experienced firsthand the struggles involved in navigating these feelings.
“And, we’re going to do something about it,” said Bettina Hannigan, president and CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Hannigan and her board will host “Turning Anxiety Into Peace”—a presentation by Cortney McDermott, an internationally renowned keynote speaker, bestselling author, and mind-body expert who helps leading organizations disrupt old patterns of behavior.
“This is designed for anyone who is burned out, defeated, discouraged, or overwhelmed due to this pandemic and is seeking a way to redirect their energies toward peace, power, purpose, and success,” Hannigan explained. “This is perfect for businesspeople, working people, parents, students, elected officials, community leaders, leaders of nonprofit organizations. Everyone should participate in this opportunity for their personal well-being, for their business or organization, and their community.”
McDermott uses her principles and practices to help some of the world’s leading organizations and creatives grow sustainable businesses and apply the physiology and psychology needed for success. McDermott clients and audiences include Google, Nike, Starbucks, the U.S. military and NASA. Her work in the field of self-development has been featured by NBC, Success magazine, the Huffington Post, Women’s Health and scores of other health and lifestyle media outlets.
“People who are feeling any fear and anxiety right now will better understand their negative triggers and learn how to transform these triggers into positive results—personally and professionally—through Cortney’s inspiring and genuine approach,” added Hannigan.
During this live-streamed event, McDermott will present a 20-minute TED-style talk followed by a 40-minute Q&A. All are welcome: businesspeople, parents, students, elected officials, community leaders and leaders of nonprofit organizations.
“This is about investing in the mental wellbeing of our valued communities,” said Jason Hawkins, chief administrative officer, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. “We are so grateful for the Florence Chamber’s vision to bring Cortney’s inspiring expertise to Oregon. It is an honor to be part of this effort to not only address mental health but to provide a resource to help prompt much-needed healing during this worldwide pandemic.”
The event is presented by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, underwritten by a grant from PeaceHealth and sponsored locally by the 85 Oregon Chambers of Commerce. Registration is $25; members of chambers of commerce can register for $10.
A number of sponsored scholarships will be available to those unable to pay the fee. Registrants will get an access code to log in immediately prior the presentation. To register visit www.AnxietytoPeace.org.
“We decided that if we were going to offer this opportunity to our chamber members, why not offer it to chambers of commerce statewide,” Hannigan added. “Over the last two years, the chamber has continued to help guide and support the community’s businesses through the pandemic providing information about free PPE resources, business counseling seminars, positive local advertising and public relations, and sourcing recovery money to help keep people employed and businesses’ doors open for as long as possible. This is just one more logical, positive step we can take in our leadership role to uplift our community and bring positive attention to it.”
For more information on the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and how to join or volunteer, contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128 or visit FlorenceChamber.com.
