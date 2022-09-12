On display

The artwork of Regina “Reggie” Oflock will be on display throughout the month of September at the Florence Chamber of Commerce.

 Contributed photo

Regina “Reggie” Oflock was born in Southern California spent her free time in the waters of Ventura, kayaking, sailing, jet skiing, fishing, and enjoying beach bonfires. She moved to Oregon in 1995 and said “I fell in love with all its beauty, the forest, rivers, lakes, and the great people.”

Oflock is also the owner/operator of Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery, 83419 Highway 101, just south of Florence. The phone number is 541-646-4359 and the website is Sea-Gypsy-Cottage-Gallery.business.site

