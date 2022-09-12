Regina “Reggie” Oflock was born in Southern California spent her free time in the waters of Ventura, kayaking, sailing, jet skiing, fishing, and enjoying beach bonfires. She moved to Oregon in 1995 and said “I fell in love with all its beauty, the forest, rivers, lakes, and the great people.”
Oflock is also the owner/operator of Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery, 83419 Highway 101, just south of Florence. The phone number is 541-646-4359 and the website is Sea-Gypsy-Cottage-Gallery.business.site
“I worked in the investment and real estate industries for years and am now retired in Florence,” she said. “I have just completed building my home, gallery, and Airbnb on Woahink lake. I am now able to devote my time to my art, friends, family, and travel—all which inspire my work.”
“I will be exhibiting my paintings at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and Gallery throughout September. All 18 to 20 of the works are an eclectic mix of my paintings, with no particular theme. All of the pieces are for sale.
“We are excited to have Reggie’s work on display for the first time in our gallery,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Chamber. “This is different from what we usually have in our exhibit. I think visitors—local and from out of town—are going to love this unique and unusual display.”
The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is rapidly becoming one of the area’s favorite art galleries with its every-changing exhibits by local artisans, photographers, painters, and craftspeople.
The Chamber’s Visitors Center, 290 Highway 101, is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through summer. For more information about the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and how to join or volunteer, visit FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.
