COQUILLE — The National Weather Service canceled its flood warning early Friday morning as water levels receded below the Coquille River’s flood stage.
As of now, the water levels for the river appear to be about 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service Office in Medford. Earlier this week levels were recorded as high as 23 feet with low-lying areas in Coquille and Myrtle Point being partially impacted.
Coos County Emergency Program Manager Mike Murphy said while the water continues to fall drivers should still take precautions driving through open roadways as there could be unseen road damage from flooding.
An assessment of the county’s roadways will be done to see exactly how the flooding has impacted its roads, said Murphy. With the exception of Highway 42S, no roads have been closed as a result of the flooding.
Coquille Public Works Director Kevin Urban also said none of the city’s roads have been closed and no damage has been recorded so far from the increased rainfall. In addition no road closures were issued in the City of Myrtle Point.
A 50-foot section of State Highway 42S collapsed Wednesday night near milepost 5.4 prompting officials to close its roadway and have commuters traveling between Coquille and Bandon use alternative routes.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the washout occurred near a culvert that was blocked resulted in water pooling on the uphill side of the road.
Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following the collapse after two vehicles crashed into the 10-foot sinkhole. Currently, its unknown what their conditions are, but authorities believe they are not critical.
Dan Latham, of ODOT, said he is hopeful the road will be repaired and open by the middle of next week.
The damage he said is similar to an incident that occurred on Highway 101 in 2014 where a culvert washed out due to heavy rainfall about 10 miles north of Gold Beach.
According to Latham, it took ODOT workers about a week or so to complete those repairs. A contact has been sent out and work is expected to begin over the weekend or as soon as possible, he added.
For additional information and the latest updates on road closures and conditions, visit https://tripcheck.com/.