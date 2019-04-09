As storms continue and local waterways rise, it is important to understand a few facts about flooding. Flooding is the most common natural disaster, one inch of water can cost $25,000 in damage, more than 20 percent of flood claims come from homes outside high-risk flood zones.
A typical homeowners policy does not cover flood damage, however comprehensive coverage on a typical auto insurance policy will cover damage to your car caused by a flood. Some manufactured home policies cover flood damage. You can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program and a few private insurers, but there is a 30-day waiting period.
If your home or car is damaged by flood, make safety the top priority when surveying storm damage, avoid downed power lines and watch your step walking around storm debris. Save all receipts you obtain from hiring professionals or purchasing supplies to make temporary repairs.
Record the highest water line on your car and do not attempt to start a flooded vehicle until inspected by a professional.
For more information on flood insurance, visit https://www.floodsmart.gov.