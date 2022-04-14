On April 25 at 7:30 p.m., Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Eterno, el Flamenco vive, at the Dolphin Playhouse in Coos Bay.
Savannah and Diego have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. Eterno promises to be a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington, and California.
Tickets cost $24 for general admission, $40 for VIP, $18 for students and $12 for children and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/273928817467.
