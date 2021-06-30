Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, to the Dolphin Playhouse in Coos Bay on July 5.
After a year of confinement and self-reflection, Savannah has created Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo. a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings. Flores de Verano will feature traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes. Savannah will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Samador. All COVID safety guidelines will be followed. This event is part of an extensive West Coast tour.
Tickets are $26 for general admission, with VIP seating in the first two rows costing $38. Children’s tickets are available for $12. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/152230400225.
Fuentes, a Flamenco dancer and producer, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture, presenting “…real Flamenco, straight and stunning,” (Regina Hackett, Seattle Post Intelligencer.) She has independently produced and danced in over 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Carlos de Jacoba, Saray Munoz and Jesus Montoya.
Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television.
Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon. Fuentes attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.
Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Fuentes tours the West annually, bringing audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art. She regularly tours throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona – often performing for communities that would otherwise be unable to enjoy this unique art form.
Amador Jr., a Flamenco singer and guitarist, was born in Seville into a family considered “Flamenco royalty.” His father is the celebrated Flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador were the founders of the popular Flamenco band “Pata Negra.”
From a very young age, Amador Jr. began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top Flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito, and Joaquin Cortes. Amador Jr. is also an accomplished Flamenco percussionist. He released his first album as a singer/songwriter, Presente en el Tiempo, on June 20.
